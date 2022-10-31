Will Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine grain deal worsen hunger?

Moscow is accused of blackmail after suspending its participation in a grain export agreement.

The United Nations and Turkey are working to salvage a deal to export Russian and Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The agreement in July was seen as a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia has suspended its involvement, blaming drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea for the decision.

Ukraine’s president says Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.

The two nations were major suppliers of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil to lower- and middle-income nations before the war.

So will the countries that depend on the shipments find enough food to eat?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Andrey Baklanov – Former Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Steve Mathews – Senior VP of Financial Services, Gro Intelligence

Masha Belikova – Grain news and price reporter, Fastmarkets AgriCensus