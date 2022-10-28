Has Lebanon recognised Israel?

A maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon is now in force.

Israel and Lebanon have signed an agreement laying out their maritime border for the first time. The US-brokered deal will enable both countries to explore for gas and oil offshore.

With elections only days away, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has called it a major political achievement. He says the deal amounts to Beirut recognising Israel.

But Lebanon describes it as a technical agreement.

What are the political, security and economic implications?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Walid Fakhreddine ­ – media expert and political activist

Jonathan Rynhold ­ – head of the political studies department at Bar-Ilan University

Nabeel Khoury ­– former US diplomat