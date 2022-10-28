Video Duration 25 minutes 25 seconds
Has Lebanon recognised Israel?
A maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon is now in force.
Israel and Lebanon have signed an agreement laying out their maritime border for the first time. The US-brokered deal will enable both countries to explore for gas and oil offshore.
With elections only days away, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has called it a major political achievement. He says the deal amounts to Beirut recognising Israel.
But Lebanon describes it as a technical agreement.
What are the political, security and economic implications?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Walid Fakhreddine – media expert and political activist
Jonathan Rynhold – head of the political studies department at Bar-Ilan University
Nabeel Khoury – former US diplomat
Published On 28 Oct 2022