Can France and Germany repair their relationship?

Leaders meet following disagreements on the war in Ukraine, defence and energy policies.

The relationship between Germany and France is often described as the motor that drives the European Union.

The bloc’s two biggest economies work closely together to shape policies that affect the rest of the continent.

But their alliance is under strain.

Germany’s chancellor and France’s president have held talks to resolve their differences.

They have disagreed on European positions on energy, defence and the war in Ukraine.

Other EU members, including Poland and Latvia, have accused Berlin of not acting in the bloc’s common interest.

So can the two nations find common ground?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe – editor of BrusselsReport.eu, a news website on EU affairs

Eva Heidbreder – professor of multilevel governance in Europe, Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg

Julien Hoez – European policy specialist and member of Renaissance, France’s governing party