What will Russia gain from intervening in Kazakhstan?

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked a Russian-led military alliance for help to quell mass protests.

Kazakhstan’s cities appeared to have returned to calm, after days of violent protests that were triggered by high fuel prices.

The issue has ignited people’s longstanding grievances against inequality, corruption, and lack of democracy in the former Soviet republic.

The government called the protesters “terrorists” and asked a Russian-led military alliance to help stop the unrest.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia’s Vladimir Putin for sending 2,500 soldiers from the regional Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

On Friday, Tokayev ordered Kazakh security forces to shoot without warning to put down the countrywide uprising.

So, what will Moscow gain from this intervention?

And what happens now to the Kazakh people’s calls for political change?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Cholpon Orozobekova – Director of the Bulan Institute for Peace Innovations

Maxim Suchkov – Specialist on Russian policy and foreign affairs at the Russian International Affairs Council

Theresa Fallon – Director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies