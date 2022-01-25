Has a dangerous new phase of the war in Yemen begun?

Houthi rebels have launched attacks on the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a week.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates is 1,200km (746 miles) from the battlefields of Yemen’s civil war.

Despite being separated by the vast territory of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi is now being targeted by the Houthis.

The UAE intercepted two missiles aimed at Al Dhafra Air Base near the Emirati capital on Monday.

A week earlier, Houthi drones killed at least three people near Abu Dhabi airport and destroyed tankers at a fuel depot.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen.

So could the entire Gulf region be dragged into a dangerous new phase of the conflict, now in its seventh year?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Abdullah Baabood – Academic and researcher focusing on the Gulf region

Afrah Nasser – Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch

Nabeel Khoury – Former US diplomat in Yemen and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East