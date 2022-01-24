What’s behind Burkina Faso’s latest military coup attempt?

President Roch Kabore arrested as soldiers mutiny against the government’s failure to stop armed attacks.

Soldiers in Burkina Faso have detained the president in the latest military coup attempt.

The main TV station is under military control and the internet is down.

The day before there was unrest and gunfire near President Roch Kabore’s residence.

The military is angry at the government’s failure to stop attacks by armed groups such as ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda.

The armed groups have killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

So what’s required to restore stability?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Emmanuel Kwesi Aning – Director of research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre

Jesper Bjarnesen – Senior researcher, Nordic Africa Institute

Adama Gaye – Journalist and former director of information at ECOWAS