What’s behind the Houthis’ attack on the UAE?

At least three killed in drone attacks on oil facilities near Abu Dhabi airport.

The United Arab Emirates has promised it will retaliate against the most significant Houthi attack on its soil in years.

At least three people are said to have been killed when drones struck oil facilities near Abu Dhabi airport.

The UAE has been part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015.

Although most Emirati troops withdrew in 2019, they still play a significant role, particularly in southern Yemen.

So what message is being sent by the Houthis, as the civil war enters its seventh year?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Hussain Al Bukhaiti – Journalist

Elisabeth Kendall – Senior research fellow at Pembroke College, University of Oxford

Sabah Al-Khozai – Academic and political analyst