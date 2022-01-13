Can NATO and Russia bridge their differences?

NATO and Russia end talks in Brussels, with relations said to be at a critically low level.

A high-stakes meeting between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) over Ukraine has ended without a breakthrough.

Politicians and military men from both sides said significant differences remained after what they described as frank and open discussions.

More talks are under way, but failing to reach an understanding means the risk of armed conflict in Europe is higher.

Both NATO and the US rejected the Kremlin’s demands on security – among them a guarantee that the military alliance will not accept Ukraine and other former soviet nations as members.

So, does diplomacy still have a chance?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Theresa Fallon – Director of Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military Analyst

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway