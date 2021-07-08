search
Live
play
News
Menu switch
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Menu switch
Euro 2020
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
24:20
From:
Inside Story
What’s next for Haiti after the president’s assassination?
Fears of more turmoil after gunmen shoot dead Jovenel Moise in dawn raid.
Read more
By
Inside Story
8 Jul 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
Will efforts to stop nitrogen pollution harm farmers?
play
24:30
What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?
play
25:25
Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?
play
25:10
Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: Has diplomacy failed?
play
24:40
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
Will efforts to stop nitrogen pollution harm farmers?
play
24:30
What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?
play
25:25
Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?
play
25:10
Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: Has diplomacy failed?
play
24:40
Show more
More from TV Shows
Is Wall Street rigged against the small investor?
Is Hong Kong now a police state?
Will efforts to stop nitrogen pollution harm farmers?
US: Police Brutality and Black Lives Matter
Most Read
UNSC to discuss Ethiopia dam amid strained ties with Egypt, Sudan
Haiti police kill four suspects linked to Moise assassination
‘Playing with fire’: Analysts warn of escalating war in Iraq
The draconian law used by Israel to steal Palestinian land