Who will benefit from the world’s largest free trade deal?

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) comes into force on January 1, 2022.

After 10 years of work, the world’s largest free trade zone is opening for business on January 1, 2022.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) covers 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, and promises to improve business for 2.2 billion people.

It will be the first free trade deal between China, South Korea and Japan.

The United States is not a part of the agreement, even though it is in the Asia-Pacific region, and India pulled out at the last minute.

China says the trade pact will help the country promote growth as the region tries to recover from the pandemic.

So who stands to benefit from the RCEP?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Jayant Menon – Visiting senior fellow, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Singapore

Einar Tangen – China political and economic analyst

Niels Graham – Assistant director with the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center