Is there a new Cold War for global leadership?

Russia and China hail ‘model of cooperation’ at virtual summit seen as reaction to tensions with the West.

The United States, Europe and their allies in the West often portray Russia and China as threats to global peace.

They cite examples including Russia’s troop build-up along the Ukraine border and China’s crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Moscow and Beijing see things differently – they accuse the West of destabilising their countries by imposing sanctions and interfering in their domestic affairs.

Leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, reinforced that point at a virtual summit on Wednesday.

They pledged to work together on trade and security and to respect each other’s interests while hailing their relationship as a model of cooperation for the 21st century.

Do all the signs point to a Cold War for global leadership?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of Southeast Norway

David L Phillips – Director of programme on peace-building and rights at Columbia University

Steve Tsang – Director of SOAS China Institute