Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds
Rome: As hot as always
A look at how ancient Romans coped with hot weather and how global warming has affected modern-day culture.
Through the centuries, Rome has survived extreme weather and natural disasters – from earthquakes and fires, to floods and heatwaves.
Scientists believe ancient Rome faced nearly 650 years of scorching temperatures known as the Roman Climatic Optimum.
Today, global warming is having a similar effect.
Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field travels to the Italian capital to explore how people in ancient Rome coped during the hot weather and how global warming changed everyday life.
Published On 26 Aug 2023