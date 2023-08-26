Rome: As hot as always

Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field

A look at how ancient Romans coped with hot weather and how global warming has affected modern-day culture.

Through the centuries, Rome has survived extreme weather and natural disasters – from earthquakes and fires, to floods and heatwaves.

Scientists believe ancient Rome faced nearly 650 years of scorching temperatures known as the Roman Climatic Optimum.

Today, global warming is having a similar effect.

Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field travels to the Italian capital to explore how people in ancient Rome coped during the hot weather and how global warming changed everyday life.