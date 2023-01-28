The Future Library: A forest unfolding for next century’s books
Some of the world’s most acclaimed authors are secretly working on manuscripts to be read only by future generations.
A forest is slowly growing in Norway.
In 100 years, the paper from its trees will be an anthology of books – with a new acclaimed writer contributing a text every year.
But by the time these texts are read, in 2114, most of us will be gone.
Because the works are not for us. Instead, they are a secret dialogue with future generations that will only be seen by them.
These works aim to communicate across space and time over many, many years.
This is the Future Library.
