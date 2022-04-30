El Salvador: A crypto-powered autocracy?

Is democracy at risk in the first country to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency?

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has taken his country where no other country has gone before, making Bitcoin a national currency, along with the dollar.

Bukele says it is a sign that the country is heading towards the first world. But there seem to be darker ripples beneath the surface.

As allegations of intolerance and corruption keep mounting, the president’s critics say his political moves violate human rights and harm the country’s democracy.

We travel to the Central American nation to find out if El Salvador is becoming a crypto-powered autocracy.