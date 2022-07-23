Cuba: A deserted revolution?

Cuba is witnessing an economic crisis that has taken the country back 30 years, to the so-called “Special Period”.

As then, when subsidies from the former Soviet Union vanished, Cubans are suffering hardships and acute shortages of everything, from food to fuel.

The difference is that today, many tell you that the worst shortage is of hope.

And so, a new mass exodus of Cubans is under way, the largest in four decades.

On this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field, we travel to the Cuban capital, Havana, to meet some of the people confronting the crisis.