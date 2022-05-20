The Voice of Palestine: When a journalist becomes the story

Colleagues and friends of killed Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, pay tribute to her legacy.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces on May 11, while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

On this special edition of Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field, Shireen’s colleagues and friends pay tribute to her legacy and explain the challenges of being a Palestinian journalist reporting on a highly personal story.

We look at how the media is often targeted, which at times makes journalists themselves the centre of the story.