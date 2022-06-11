Mexico: A Lethal Field for Journalists

Mexican media professionals discuss how their country became one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.

Journalism has become a lethal profession in many other countries plagued with corruption, human rights violations, drug violence, environmental crimes, human trafficking, and political wrongdoing.

Some NGOs in Mexico have warned the hostile public discourse towards journalists is perpetuating violence against media workers and eroding democracy.

In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field, Manuel Rapalo meets Mexican media professionals to discuss how their country became one of the world’s most dangerous places to a be a journalist.