What’s the cost of the war on Gaza for Palestine and Israel?

A hundred days on, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is deepening. The war cost to the Israeli economy has been enormous.

Thousands of people killed or injured.

Unprecedented destruction.

A lack of food, water, medicine and fuel.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is worsening and the strip is on the verge of famine.

But aid deliveries to Gaza are still limited.

And the occupied West Bank is also suffering.

On the Israeli side – the cost of waging war has risen to almost $60bn.

Government spending is soaring in order to pay for bombs and bullets.

But, revenues are dropping and Israelis are hunkering down.

If the war expands to the wider region, the expense could mount even further.