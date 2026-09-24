Could the oil shock push fuel prices even higher?

From Hormuz to the Black Sea, pressure on main supply routes is testing the resilience of the global energy market.

The world’s main energy arteries are under pressure.

The old energy map was built on the assumption that the Strait of Hormuz would keep functioning reliably. The conflict in the Middle East has shattered that certainty.

Now, the Red Sea and Black Sea routes are also under strain, forcing producers to find new ways to keep oil moving.

The shortage is no longer just oil, it is also the ships and infrastructure needed to move it.

Shuttle tankers are keeping energy flowing through Hormuz, but at a much higher cost.

Fuel markets remain tight and the economic fallout is spreading.