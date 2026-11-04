Moscow pledges more trade and investment in Africa, where leaders want local industries, technology and jobs.

Russia’s forces are on the ground in several African countries. Its businesses, far less so.

At a summit in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin pledged to nearly double trade to more than $50bn.

He accused the West of driving Africans into “debt bondage”, promising a fairer deal.

Grain, weapons, nuclear plants and factories — Moscow’s pitch is broad.

But previous trade ambitions remain unmet. Russia conducts less trade with all of Africa than with Belarus.

African leaders want a greater share of the wealth their resources generate.

With sanctions increasing Moscow’s need for partners, can African governments turn that into bargaining power?