Can the UK afford more help with the cost of living?

A cautious budget from Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Labour government in the UK.

And an early test of his promise of change.

Finance Minister John Healey says his plan offers “breathing space” for families and businesses.

He announced help with energy bills, higher taxes on banks and greater investment powers for regional mayors, while promising to keep public finances under control.

The backdrop is mixed. Growth has beaten forecasts, but inflation and government borrowing have both come in higher than expected.

That leaves Healey with a difficult balance and little fiscal room.