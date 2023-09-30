What risks do China’s shadow banks pose to the economy?

Zhongrong, one of China’s largest trusts, missed payments to clients in August.

China’s secretive shadow banking industry includes gigantic financial institutions and is worth more than $3 trillion – that’s roughly the size of Britain’s economy.

But, after years of exponential growth, several firms have defaulted on billions of dollars of payments to investors.

In recent years the Chinese government has clamped down on risky lending – to limit the risk of contagion to the wider economy. Now, concern is again growing about the financial stability of shadow lenders.

Elsewhere, anger is growing in Syria over a worsening economic crisis.

Plus, we look at why the price of uranium is soaring.