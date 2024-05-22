Why is Biden ratcheting up the trade war with China?
US slaps tariffs on Chinese goods, and Beijing launches an anti-dumping inquiry in response.
Chinese imports have helped push down the cost of products like video games, T-shirts and home appliances in the United States. But many American factories say these imports have driven them out of business and cost more than a million people their jobs.
President Joe Biden says he will not allow China to “unfairly control the market”.
In the run-up to November’s elections, he has sharply raised tariffs on Chinese imports ranging from electric vehicles to solar cells to protect American industries and workers.
Beijing has launched an anti-dumping investigation in response.
