Should Europe’s pension schemes be reformed?

France is among many nations struggling to keep retirement schemes afloat.

Europeans are living longer and as the continent’s population grows older, the percentage of people contributing to retirement schemes shrinks.

That is pushing many countries to reform their pension systems to balance the books.

In France, a proposed bill has proven hugely unpopular. The government says increasing the retirement age is vital to prevent the system from going bankrupt. But unions and left-wing politicians are not convinced.

