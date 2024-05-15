India’s income inequality widens, should wealth be redistributed?

Rising income inequality is a hot topic dominating the national elections.

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. But, the benefits of India’s growth are not trickling down to poor people. The richest 1 percent of the population owns 40 percent of the country’s wealth.

The inequality gap has widened sharply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power. It is now a flashpoint in the country’s national elections, with hot topics including inheritance taxes and wealth redistribution.

Also, how much does the United States spend on foreign aid and does the funding help boost global stability?

Plus, why has Zambia banned charcoal production permits?