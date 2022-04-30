Elon Musk is buying Twitter, what will he gain?

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has struck a deal to acquire Twitter for $44bn. How will the platform change?

It has been a volatile deal, and if it goes through it would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts on record.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to acquire Twitter for $44bn. That could potentially add a new job to his resume – a new age media baron – given millions of users rely on Twitter for news. And they might get some of the platforms’ content restrictions relaxed.

Musk says he wants to promote free speech, but what does this mean in practice?

Plus, a “huge buildup” of debt in the world’s poorest nations. Are there any solutions?