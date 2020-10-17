Live
25:30

From: Counting the Cost

Has China’s diplomacy turned into economic coercion?

Sanctions, tariffs and outright bans – we look at the price of doing business with China.

17 Oct 2020
More episodes from
Counting the Cost

Who will pay to deliver vaccines to the world’s poorest?

25:30

Shrinking fish stocks raise tensions in the South China Sea

25:25

Why is President Bolsonaro’s popularity on the rise in Brazil?

26:00

Suganomics: Can Japan’s new prime minister fix national economy?

25:55
Show more
More episodes from
Counting the Cost

Who will pay to deliver vaccines to the world’s poorest?

25:30

Shrinking fish stocks raise tensions in the South China Sea

25:25

Why is President Bolsonaro’s popularity on the rise in Brazil?

26:00

Suganomics: Can Japan’s new prime minister fix national economy?

25:55
Show more
More from TV Shows

Can police brutality in Nigeria be stopped?

Despite the polls, can Trump win a second term?

Could Anwar Ibrahim be Malaysia’s next prime minister?

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim leaves the National Palace after meeting with the king [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Shelling, suffering and propaganda

Most Read

France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

The incident occurred in the Conflans Sainte-Honorine suburb of Paris [Charles Platiau/Reuters]

Azerbaijan says civilians killed by Armenia in Ganja: Live

A view of residential area destroyed during Armenian army's alleged attacks on Ganja city of Azerbaijan [Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan via Anadolu Agency]

Turkey tests Russian-made S-400 defence system: Reports

Turkey signed the S-400 deal with Russia in 2017 [File: AFP]

The identity of Trump’s creditors is not a mystery

During an NBC town hall on Thursday, the event moderator asked Donald Trump 'who do you owe $421m to', citing a New York Times story on Trump's tax returns [File: Evan Vucci/AP]