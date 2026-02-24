The Take: What to expect from Trump’s State of the Union address
Trump’s State of the Union preview: foreign policy, immigration, tariffs and the influence of Project 2025.
As United States President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his State of the Union address, we look at what he’s expected to outline, from foreign policy tensions and sweeping tariffs to immigration crackdowns and the influence of the conservative blueprint known as Project 2025 on his agenda. What direction is he setting for his country?
In this episode:
- Amanda Becker, journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Melanie Marich with Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
