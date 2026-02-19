The Take: Who made the cut on Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and what they want
The Board of Peace takes Washington.
The Board of Peace has held its first meeting, chaired by US President Donald Trump. On the table was the “ceasefire” in Gaza and fundraising for its reconstruction. Approximately two dozen countries have signed on to the Board of Peace – but many key US allies have not. Meanwhile, Trump has said the vision for Gaza extends “far beyond” it. Who’s in, who’s out, and what does it mean for Gaza and the world?
In this episode:
- Ali Harb (@harbpeace), Al Jazeera journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, with Sonia Bhagat, Melanie Marich, Tuleen Barakat, and Maya Hamadeh. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
