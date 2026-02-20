Podcast, The Take
The Take: How are killer drones reshaping the conflict in Sudan

Sudan enters Ramadan as civil war intensifies, famine spreads, and drone strikes hit civilian markets.

Sammaniya Sufi Sudanese Muslim worshippers perform hymns after Eid prayers in Omdurman, after the Sudanese army deepened its control over the capital Khartoum, from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Sudan March 30, 2025. [El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters]
Sammaniya Sufi Sudanese Muslim worshippers perform hymns after Eid prayers in Omdurman, after the Sudanese army deepened its control over the capital Khartoum, from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Sudan March 30, 2025. [El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters]
Published On 20 Feb 2026

Sudan’s civil war is shifting into a drone-driven phase, erasing the lines between battlefield and civilian life. As Ramadan begins under famine conditions, how do the people of Sudan mark the holy month in the middle of war?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili and Melanie Marich with Maya Hamadeh, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host, Tamara Khandaker. It was edited by Ney Alvarez. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

