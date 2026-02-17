The Take: She took on Britain’s Palestine Action ban. Then she won.

The British government said it intended to appeal the court’s ruling.

The United Kingdom’s High Court has ruled that Palestine Action should never have been proscribed as a “terrorist” organization. As the case winds its way to a final decision, what does this mean for the thousands of Britons who have been arrested — and for the future of Palestinian solidarity in the UK?

