The Take: She took on Britain’s Palestine Action ban. Then she won.

The British government said it intended to appeal the court’s ruling.

Protesters hold signs outside the Royal Courts of Justice, after High Court judges ruled the British government’s decision to designate pro‑Palestinian group Palestine Action as a 'terrorist' organization unlawful, in London, Britain, February 13, 2026 [Jaimi Joy/Reuters]
Published On 17 Feb 2026

The United Kingdom’s High Court has ruled that Palestine Action should never have been proscribed as a “terrorist” organization. As the case winds its way to a final decision, what does this mean for the thousands of Britons who have been arrested — and for the future of Palestinian solidarity in the UK?

In this episode: 

  • Huda Ammori (@HudaAmmori), co-founder, Palestine Action

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker with Melanie Marich, Maya Hamadeh, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.  Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

