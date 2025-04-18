The Take: Why did ICE deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

What does Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case say about the future of immigration under Trump?

What happens when the US ignores its own courts? Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported despite a judge’s order and imprisoned in El Salvador in one of the most notorious prisons in the world. The case reveals how gang allegations – often baseless – are still being used to deport immigrants. We unpack the decisions making it possible to turn Abrego Garcia’s life upside down.

In this episode:

Nayna Gupta, (@nayna_gupta), American Immigration Council Policy Director

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarrete, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube