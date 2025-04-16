The Take: Traveling to the US? Here’s what you should know

Phones searched, visas revoked and political views under scrutiny – it’s a new era of border enforcement in the US.

From scientists to students, travellers to the US are being stopped, searched and sometimes sent home for what is on their phones. What is the new reality at US borders under President Donald Trump – and how should you navigate it?

