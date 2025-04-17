The Take: Held without justice – A look inside Israeli prisons
Amid continued Israeli assault on Gaza, Palestinians mark Prisoners’ Day with thousands still in jail.
As Israel continues its assault on Gaza and military raids in the occupied West Bank, thousands of Palestinians – including children – remain in Israeli prisons, many without charge. It’s not a new phenomenon, with more than 800,000 Palestinians detained by Israel since the occupation began in 1967. On the 51st Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, we speak to a former prisoner about his experience.
In this episode:
- Walid Habbas, (@walidhabbas), researcher, Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies (Madar)
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Ashish Malhotra, with Mariana Navarrete, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube