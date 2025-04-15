The Take: Two years into Sudan’s civil war, what lies ahead?

Two years into Sudan’s civil war, civilians in Darfur are under siege as peace talks stall and violence escalates.

Sudan’s civil war has entered its third year. The Sudanese military has retaken the capital, Khartoum, but fighting is escalating in Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group is attacking the country’s largest camp for displaced people. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, is there any hope for peace?

In this episode:

Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Marcos Bartolme, Sonia Baghat, Mariana Navarrete, Kisaa Zehra, Remas AlHawari, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

