The Take: Jamaica – An island without beach access?

Ninety-nine percent of Jamaican beaches are off-limits to the public. Now, Jamaicans are fighting back.

Less than 1 percent of the Jamaican coastline is accessible to the public. People’s livelihoods and leisure rely on access to the waters, but locals are prevented from beach access to make room for more all-inclusive resorts for foreign tourists. How are Jamaicans fighting back?

In this episode:

Devon Taylor, founder of Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement

