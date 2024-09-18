After two attempts on Trump’s life, where is the gun control debate?

The gun control debate has not stirred since former President Donald Trump was shot at for a second time.

Assassination attempts used to be catalysts for gun reform in America. But even with two attempts on Donald Trump’s life, the issue of gun control has barely surfaced in political discussions. As Trump courts the NRA and Kamala Harris tries to balance gun rights with regulation, what has shifted in the US’s stance on guns?

In this episode:

Drew McKevitt (@drewmckevitt), author of Gun Country

