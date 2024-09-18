Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Deadly pager attacks leave Lebanon in shock

Handheld devices and pagers used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah detonated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A person is carried on a stretcher outside the American University of Beirut Medical Center as people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded and killed when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024 [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Published On 18 Sep 2024

Lebanon is reeling after two days of coordinated attacks attributed to Israel that detonated thousands of pagers and devices used by Hezbollah members. The simultaneous explosions – in indiscriminate locations across the country – left deaths and thousands of injuries in their wake. Does this unprecedented attack signal a new reality?

Please tell us what you think about our shows. Fill out our survey here. It only takes a few minutes, and it’s anonymous.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Marcos Bartolomé, Khaled Soltan, and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, Hagir Saleh, Shraddha Joshi, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement