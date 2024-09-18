The Take: Deadly pager attacks leave Lebanon in shock

Handheld devices and pagers used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah detonated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lebanon is reeling after two days of coordinated attacks attributed to Israel that detonated thousands of pagers and devices used by Hezbollah members. The simultaneous explosions – in indiscriminate locations across the country – left deaths and thousands of injuries in their wake. Does this unprecedented attack signal a new reality?

Please tell us what you think about our shows. Fill out our survey here. It only takes a few minutes, and it’s anonymous.

In this episode:

Justin Salhani (@JustinSalhani), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Marcos Bartolomé, Khaled Soltan, and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, Hagir Saleh, Shraddha Joshi, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube