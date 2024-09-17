The Take: Behind Mexico’s controversial judicial overhaul

Mexico will now hold elections for all levels of the country’s 7,000 judges. Why has the policy been met with protests?

Mexico is shaking up its judicial system by moving from appointing judges to choosing them through elections. Supporters say this will clean up corruption and make judges more accountable to the public. But critics worry that electing judges could lead to political influence and weaken their independence. What’s at stake for Mexicans?

In this episode:

Julia Galiano (@juliagaliano), Journalist

