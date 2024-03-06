The Take: Have Haiti’s gangs launched a coup?

Haiti declares a state of emergency after gangs overwhelmed police and freed thousands of inmates.

Gangs freed thousands of prison inmates and attacked the country’s main airport, all while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is absent from the country. Haiti is under a state of emergency. What comes next?

In this episode:

Harold Isaac (@haroldisaac), Freelance journalist

For more:

Has Haiti been kidnapped by gangs?

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Khaled Soltan and Chloe K. Li with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube