The Take: Have Haiti’s gangs launched a coup?

Haiti declares a state of emergency after gangs overwhelmed police and freed thousands of inmates.

Former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, leader of the 'G9' coalition, leads a march against Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 19, 2023
Former police officer Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier, leader of the 'G9' coalition, leads a march against Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 19, 2023 [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Published On 6 Mar 2024

Gangs freed thousands of prison inmates and attacked the country’s main airport, all while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is absent from the country. Haiti is under a state of emergency. What comes next?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Khaled Soltan and Chloe K. Li with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera