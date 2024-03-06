The Take: Have Haiti’s gangs launched a coup?
Haiti declares a state of emergency after gangs overwhelmed police and freed thousands of inmates.
Gangs freed thousands of prison inmates and attacked the country’s main airport, all while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is absent from the country. Haiti is under a state of emergency. What comes next?
In this episode:
- Harold Isaac (@haroldisaac), Freelance journalist
