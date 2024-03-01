Podcast, The Take
Palestinians were seeking food in Gaza City. Israeli forces opened fire

How a trip to get flour ended in what Palestinian officials called ‘a massacre’ by Israeli forces.

Palestinians transport casualties following what Palestinian health officials said was Israeli fire on people waiting for aid, in Gaza City, in this still picture taken from a video February 29, 2024
Palestinians transport casualties after what Palestinian health officials say was Israeli fire on people waiting for aid in Gaza City in this still picture taken from a video on February 29, 2024 [Reuters]
Published On 1 Mar 2024

Hundreds of Palestinians in desperate need of food were waiting for aid trucks on Gaza City’s al-Rashid Street. Israeli forces fired on the crowd, killing more than 100 people. About 700 others have been wounded. The Israeli military says its troops felt threatened. We hear how one of Gaza’s bloodiest days unfolded.

Source: Al Jazeera