Palestinians were seeking food in Gaza City. Israeli forces opened fire

How a trip to get flour ended in what Palestinian officials called ‘a massacre’ by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Palestinians in desperate need of food were waiting for aid trucks on Gaza City’s al-Rashid Street. Israeli forces fired on the crowd, killing more than 100 people. About 700 others have been wounded. The Israeli military says its troops felt threatened. We hear how one of Gaza’s bloodiest days unfolded.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Sarí el-Khalili with our host, Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili and Amy Walters fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

