Super Tuesday: Will an ‘uncommitted’ vote risk Biden’s re-election?
Campaigners encourage Democratic voters to select ‘uncommitted’ on primary ballots in response to the US president’s stance on Gaza.
In the US state of Michigan, 100,000 protest votes have made waves across Democrats’ primary elections nationwide, just as the United States presidential election season is starting in earnest. The ‘uncommitted’ vote was far more successful than organisers expected. Now that this protest vote is here, and not going away, we look at why these votes matter and where it leaves President Joe Biden going into Super Tuesday.
In this episode:
- Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin), former US congressman for Michigan
- Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera correspondent
