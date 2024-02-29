Podcast, The Take
News|Elections

The Take: After local elections in Israel, what comes next?

Israel’s municipal elections close with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence looming large.

A polling station staff member checks registration lists in Jerusalem as Israelis headed to the polls on February 27, 2024 to vote in the twice postponed municipal elections that could offer a gauge of the public mood nearly five months into the war against Hamas in Gaza
A polling station staff member checks registration lists in Jerusalem as Israelis vote on February 27, 2024, in twice postponed municipal elections, which could offer a gauge of the public mood nearly five months into Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Published On 29 Feb 2024

In Israel’s first elections since the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not on the ballot. But Netanyahu’s party, Likud, did well, even as Israelis are out on the street protesting against him. What does this tell us about Israeli public opinion and the direction of the war ahead?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Khaled Soltan with our host, Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera