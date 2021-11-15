Skip links

Has Haiti been kidnapped by gangs?

Barbecue, the leader of the 'G9 and Family' gang, leads a march against kidnapping through La Saline neighbourhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Friday, October 22, 2021 [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Nov 2021

In October, Haiti’s problem with gangs got international attention when 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped. They are still captive, but Haitians have long faced kidnappings and gang violence. Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds examines this chronic wave, and talks to Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, one of the most notorious gang leaders in the country.

In this episode: 

  • Rob Reynolds (@RobReynoldsAJE), Senior Correspondent at Al Jazeera English

