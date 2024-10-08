The Take: How Israeli soldiers are livestreaming war crimes

Al Jazeera has investigated thousands of posts from social media documenting war crimes by Israeli soldiers in Gaza. What does this database expose about the last year of the war – what’s being called the first “livestreamed genocide”?

