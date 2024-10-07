The Take: Youmna ElSayed- How a year of Israel’s war on Gaza changes a life

Al Jazeera’s Youmna ElSayed was on the front lines of Israel’s war on Gaza, reporting live on air with air strikes behind her and facing threats to her life. A year after October 7, she shares the toll of what she witnessed, as a correspondent and as a mother, and reveals the impacts of war that linger long after reaching physical safety.

In this episode:

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera correspondent

