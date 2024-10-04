The Take: How will survivors rebuild in Helene’s aftermath?

Clean-up and rescue efforts are under way after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across multiple US states.

Hurricane Helene and its aftermath left a trail of destruction through the southeastern United States. Many families are left without power or communication. We look at the impact in North Carolina and the new lifelines people are relying on as the extent becomes fully known.

Brett Jensen (@Brett_Jensen), senior reporter at WBT Radio

Megan Caroll, volunteer at BeLoved Asheville

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters and Ashish Malhotra with Phillip Lanos, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenberg and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

