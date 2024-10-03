The Take: How far will the US let Israel go?

What’s going on behind the scenes in the Biden administration as violence escalates further in the Middle East? In response to the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran sent nearly 200 missiles into Israel, most of which were intercepted. The US has stayed the course with ironclad support for Israel – so, how far will Israel go?

Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed), senior diplomatic correspondent at HuffPost

