The Take: ‘Unaligned’- The voters who could sway the US election in Arizona

The Navajo Nation may have decided the last US election. They may decide this race as well.

Nicole Walker of the Navajo Nation wears a traditional hat at a town hall event with Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at the Navajo casino in Flagstaff, Arizona March 17, 2016 [Nancy Wiechec/Reuters]
Published On 23 Oct 2024

The Navajo people strongly supported United States President Joe Biden in Arizona’s 2020 election. But there are questions about whether Native voters will be equally supportive of Harris this time around. Winning Arizona, also home to a large number of independent voters, could be crucial to a national election victory or defeat.

