The Take: What do Israel’s attacks on peacekeepers mean for UNIFIL?

After a series of Israeli attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon, the peacekeeping mission says it is staying put.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have come under direct Israeli fire and sustained injuries in recent weeks as the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies. Despite recent attacks, however, the UNIFIL force has remained committed to its decades-long peacekeeping mission. But with escalating tensions and the safety of troops in crisis, what does the future of UNIFIL look like in Lebanon?

